Sending Covid-positive patients to care homes during pandemic was “shocking” said Sheffield NHS professional

Coun Will Sapwell, a LibDem member of Sheffield City Council who also works in the NHS as a cardiologist. Picture: Sheffield LibDems

The treatment of older people in hospital with Covid during the pandemic who were discharged to care homes, resulting in many deaths, was described as shocking by one Sheffield doctor.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s adult health and social care policy committee on Wednesday (September 17). A recent report from the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services made five recommendations on social care during a pandemic.

It called for a thorough review of infrastructure, the creation of a task force to regularly test plans, more awareness to be made of the importance of social care, revision of patient discharge practice and work to ensure that quality, safety and safeguarding are integral to planning for and responding to a pandemic.

The British Medical Journal has reported that about 20,000 care home residents in England died from covid-19 during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020. The overall total of care home residents who died was 46,000.

Matt Bowsher, interim strategic director of adult care and wellbeing, told councillors: “The policy, particularly in relationship to ‘red beds’ – discharging Covid-positive people into care homes – is one that should not be repeated.

“It clearly posed huge risks for existing patients. I don’t think the performance benefit in terms of the NHS was demonstrated either.”

Parity

Mr Bowsher said that readiness planning to cope with a pandemic was not where it should have been.

He added that social care has parity with the NHS in an emergency and the needs of vulnerable people in both settings must be considered properly.

“I have every respect for every member of the NHS who worked during that pandemic but moving someone who is vulnerable with Covid into an environment that brings them contact with other people in the same position was I think the wrong move.”

Coun Will Sapwell, who also works as an NHS cardiologist, said: “As a medical registrar during the height of Covid, that was something that shocked me and, from my experience, it undoubtedly caused excess deaths.”

Committee chair Coun Angela Argenzio said that director of public health Greg Fell didn’t go along with the blanket discharge of patients to care homes to free up hospital beds during the pandemic.

She said she thought that had led to around 500 fewer deaths in Sheffield than in other areas.