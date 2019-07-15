Second attempt to revitalise redundant Hoyland town hall with apartments
Fresh plans to revitalise a former town hall with an apartments complex have been drawn up after an earlier attempt to regenerate the building was thrown out by planners and then a Government inspector.
Hoyland Town Hall in Barnsley started life as the area’s administrative hub before the 1974 local government reorganisation and has been used for various office functions since then.
But now the objective is to covert the building into apartments, as part of a wider regeneration project which has already seen the market moved, new car park created and additional shops opening in purpose built accommodation.
The current application has reduced the number of apartments to 21, made up of four two bedroomed flats, 11 with one bedroom and six studios.
Planning application documents state there have been “productive” discussions with Barnsley Council over the current application, which have answered all the problems raised with the initial scheme.
Developments of that size would normally have to give over some homes for ‘affordable housing’, but because they will be in a vacant, existing, building planning rules mean that stipulation does not apply.
A decision on the scheme will be made later.