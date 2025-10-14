Heartbreak for Sheffield skaters as council confirms closure of DIY park to make way for affordable housing
The makeshift skatepark, built on derelict land at Manor Top, has been a lifeline for many local residents since it was transformed by community members June, and her partner, Dan, 18 months ago.
But campaigners who have fought to save the site now face disappointment after Sheffield City Council confirmed it intends to market the site for the delivery of new affordable housing.
The council said this is needed to meet what they describe as an increasing demand for affordable homes in the city.
A council spokesperson said they plan to work alongside local housing associations who have a track record of delivery in the city to build these homes.
Residents had recently been told the land was due to go up for auction, sparking concern that the site’s future had already been decided.
Campaigners hoped for clarification on whether another skatepark was being planned nearby.
At the current time, no such provision has been organised, but the council has confirmed it is continuing to work with skaters to identify a permanent, alternative location.
The news comes after months of uncertainty for locals, who say the skatepark has become a vital community space - especially for young people, families and those struggling with their mental health.
June, who helped build the park after discovering the overgrown plot on a tram ride, previously told The Star:
“It was full of glass, bottles, paraphernalia – everything. But we thought we’d give it a try.”
After three days of clearing the land, she and her partner began building ramps and painting artwork, creating a welcoming space for skaters of all ages and abilities.
The site quickly became a safe and inclusive hub for the community, attracting everyone from children on balance bikes to sponsored professionals.
“There’s really nothing else in Manor for locals,” June said.
“Parents keep telling me how nice it is to have somewhere close they can walk to, where the kids can play safely.”
Local skater and mental health worker Mollie Lidster described the space as more than a skatepark.
“It can be a safe haven, there aren’t many spaces like this in the area,” she explained.
The DIY park has also been credited with reducing anti-social behaviour near the neighbouring army reserve centre.
Despite the council’s assurance that they will help skaters find a new home, many residents fear the closure will leave a gap that can’t easily be replaced.
June said: “Losing this space would be devastating. If it goes, kids will just end up hanging around Asda again or by the shops, whereas right now, they’ve got something positive.”
A petition calling for the skatepark’s protection had gained more than 500 signatures, but with the land now confirmed for housing development, locals say they’ll keep pushing for a new, permanent skate space in the area.