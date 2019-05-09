Row erupts over the way Rotherham Council channels cash from housing rents back into communities

A local authority funding initiative to tackle problems affecting Rotherham’s council estates has been criticised as “incredibly unfair” with an accusation the formula used pumps too much cash into relatively affluent areas.

“In total Valley has 1889 council homes and will receive a total budget of £11,307.

“Rotherham has four wards that have less than average deprivation for England ( Anston & Woodsetts, Hellaby, Sitwell and Wales) that only have 1583 council homes but will have a combined area housing budget of £34,772 over triple what Valley gets for 300 fewer council homes which is incredibly unfair.”

He has highlighted two wards, which are recognised as among the most deprived in England, as forming one continuous area of high deprivation.

The Rotherham East and Valley wards stretch from the town centre, through Dalton, Eastwood and East Herringthorpe to Thrybergh.

Mr Sylvester said: “This area of extreme deprivation will receive an area housing budget of £22,350 for its 3627 council homes.

“The seven least deprived wards in Rotherham have 3565 council homes but will receive nearly £40,000 more (£62,242) to tackle their estate issues.

“This imbalance of funding will I believe drive ever increasing inequalities between our very poor and better off areas.

“ If the council gave each ward an equal budget per council home our most deprived areas would gain an extra £13,875, the truly perverse thing about this is because we are talking housing money Labour are literally making tenants in the poorest areas subsidise those who have got homes in the for want of a better word ‘nicer’ areas”.

Coun Beck said: “It was us that looked into this, Mr Sylvester has come along after the work has been done.

“I am absolutely certain what we have now is fairer than before.”

Ring-fencing money were it was raised did not happen in other areas of local authority budgets, such as council tax, he added: “We have looked at the whole borough and the needs of the whole borough and we think we have moved to a much fairer budgetary methodology. We want to maintain a base budget so every ward can do something meaningful.”