Rotherham pub building could be revitalised after almost two decades out of use
A former pub on the edge of Rotherham town centre, which has been unused for around two decades, could be brought back into use if planners agree for the building to be converted into a hotel.
The Dusty Miller pub, in Sheffield Road, had planning permission granted in 2000 to convert the building into a house of multiple occupation, or bedsits, and although work started it was never completed.
Now Rotherham Council is being asked for permission to convert the three storey building into a 30 room hotel, which would provide jobs for two full time and four part time members of staff.
Planning documents state the pub building dates back to 1822, when it offered rooms to let on the upper floors and planners are told “clearly the proposed development is bringing the back into its original use, except for the public house on the ground floor.”
Externally, the building will remain largely unchanged but some windows which have been previously blocked up will be re-opened.
There would also be internal work to create 30 bedrooms each served by an en suite bathroom.
There is no car parking at the site, but that is deemed unnecessary because of its location, within walking distance of the town centre and public transport.
A decision on whether to allow the development to go ahead will be made later.