Rotherham Council spent more than £300k clearing up fly tipping last year

Rotherham Council spent more than £300,00 clearing up fly-tipping in the borough last year.

By Danielle Andrews
8 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 4:16pm

In 2022, The council’s environmental services cleared up 5,689 incidents of fly tipping, ranging from single item such as mattresses to larger and multiple items.

Clearance and disposal costs totalled £200,569, and the costs of investigations came to around £115,000.

Approximately 16 per cent of the council’s regulation and enforcement investigations are flytipping related.

The council issued the third highest number of fixed penalty notices for fly tipping in the Yorkshire and Humber region, issuing 249 of the fines between 2020 and 2021.

A report into fly tipping states: “The council has been working for a number of years to bring fly tipping offenders to justice, this has included significant investment in areas such as CCTV and out of hours enforcement.

“CCTV has proven very successful contributing to successful prosecutions, including two custodial sentences of 20 weeks in 2018 and two years in 2019,

being handed down by the court.”

