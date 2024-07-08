Rose Garden Cafe: Sheffield Graves Park venue will finally be able to reopen to customers

By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Rose Garden Cafe in Graves Park, Sheffield will be able to open fully to customers again after a report into structural problems said that scaffolding can be safely removed.

Members of the council-community partnership said they were ‘overjoyed’ to hear that scaffolding supporting the roof, which cost Sheffield City Council £111,000 to install, is not needed as it is in reasonable condition.

However, work to support the front wall to prevent it leaning further will still be necessary, it concludes, so that scaffolding will remain in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ground investigations were undertaken in May and June by structural engineer Jenny Bulmer of Alan Wood & Partners in Sheffield to conclusively discover the cause of the lean to the cafe’s front wall of the cafe.

Members of the Sheffield Rose Garden Cafe Partnership meeting Sheffield City Council deputy leader Coun Fran Belbin (centre, back row). Picture supplied by Andy Kershaw, RGCPMembers of the Sheffield Rose Garden Cafe Partnership meeting Sheffield City Council deputy leader Coun Fran Belbin (centre, back row). Picture supplied by Andy Kershaw, RGCP
Members of the Sheffield Rose Garden Cafe Partnership meeting Sheffield City Council deputy leader Coun Fran Belbin (centre, back row). Picture supplied by Andy Kershaw, RGCP

Concerns about the state of the building led to its sudden closure by Sheffield City Council in July 2022. A dozen staff eventually lost their jobs and a long campaign saved the building from potential demolition.

Ms Bulmer, who is a heritage buildings conservation expert, delivered her findings in a report, which states that “the front wall foundations were on filled ground and that the front wall is suffering rotational failure (movement) due to poor subsoils and insufficiently deep foundations and that no other walls are affected.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now

She adds that the “front wall propping remains necessary but any scaffolding that is propping the roof only can be removed.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She recommends taking down the front wall, putting in a new footing and rebuilding it with foundations sinking deeper into natural bearing rock.

The independent chair of the cafe partnership, Chris Hallam, said: “This is now a priority for the partnership in order to reopen the cafe’s internal seating whilst the architect and design team are appointed, and funders approached for the full restoration and refurbishment work.”

He called the news a “significant milestone”, showing what can be achieved when the council works with communities, and thanked all involved for their hard work.

The terms of reference for the partnership, which comprises representatives from Sheffield City Council, Save the Rose Garden Cafe Campaign and Friends of Graves Park, are due to be confirmed at a meeting of the council’s charity trustee sub-committee next Tuesday, July 16.

Related topics:Graves ParkSheffieldSheffield City Council