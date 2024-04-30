Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of Graves Park has launched the appeal on the Just Giving website, aiming to raise £25,000 towards the cost of restoring the Rose Garden Cafe in the park.

The group has currently raised £10,088, which is 40 per cent of its target, and 329 supporters have made contributions. Gift Aid has added another £1,222.25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal page says: “Please continue to donate and spread the word about our restoration project! If we can raise £25,000 ourselves, this will show potential funding providers the local commitment to our cause.

Members of the Rose Garden Cafe partnership holding a stall in Graves Park, Sheffield to gather responses to a public consultation on the future of the building. Picture: Andy Kershaw

“Please be confident that your donations will be used for the restoration of the Rose Garden Café and the Friends will make sure that all money is very wisely spent.”

A 15-month joint effort headed by the Friends group and the Save the Rose Garden Cafe campaign persuaded Sheffield City Council to save the building, which was closed suddenly in July 2022 because of structural concerns.

That decision caused big protests as the council considered options of demolishing the timber-framed building, which dates back to 1927, or replacing it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cafe partly reopened in December 2022 with extensive supports in place.

After the council agreed to go ahead with restoration plans in October 2023, it set up a partnership with both groups to plan the future of the building, including making funding bids for the work needed.

The partnership has also carried out a public consultation on what users want from the building, which has in the past served as a meeting place for community groups.

A statement from the partnership said: “A huge thank you to everybody that participated in the public consultation. We received 1,557 responses to date, packed with great ideas; these will be invaluable in our funding bids. Results will be shared soon and will inform the restoration and refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad