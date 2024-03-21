Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The decision means that new parking fees of £1 an hour will come into force for the car parks at Endcliffe, Graves, Millhouses and Graves parks and the donation machine at Ecclesall Woods.

The increase was first agreed by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s waste and street scene committee on February 14. It was approved today (March 21) by the council’s charity trustee sub-committee.

Endcliffe, Graves and Hillsborough parks are charities and for each the sole trustee is Sheffield City Council, with the sub-committee in charge of decision-making.

The price rise is based on Consumer Price Inflation (CPI), rounded up by 5p. A report to the sub-committee said that the increase in fees at charitable park sites is expected to generate approximately an additional £6,015 of income annually.

This is broken down as follows:

Endcliffe Park £253

Graves Park £2,875

Hillsborough Park £2,887.

Coun Henry Nottage asked if the increase will impact the charity Sheffield Cycling 4 All, whose trike storage container is based at Hillsborough Park. They run cycling sessions for adults who can’t ride a two-wheel bike due to a disability or long-term health condition.

He said that the the rental fee is based on the potential loss of parking revenue for the park, owing to the loss of car park spaces. He said park changes are already impacting their activities.