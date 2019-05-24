Residents unhappy at new generator plans
Residents living close to an energy plant are objecting to plans for it to operate for up to 4,000 hours a year.
Reliance Energy, a gas powered generator facility which provides standby energy, has applied to double the number of hours it operates.
But residents living near the facility at Orgreave Place say it would equal 160 days a year and create too much noise and disruption.
In a planning application, Reliance Energy said: “The restriction on the operating hours, of 2,000 hours, is impacting on the viability and delivery of the development.
“In order to make the scheme viable, it is necessary to increase the operating hours to 4,000 hours. The plant shall operate for a maximum of 4,000 hours in any single calendar year.”
Residents had previously been successful against an application for another plant.
One resident said in a letter of objection: “We have already successfully objected to a previous application.
“This area is already adversely affected by noise and fuel emissions by the amount of traffic both private vehicles and heavy goods vehicles from the commercial and industrial estate at Orgreave and the Advanced Manufacturing Site at Waverley.
“This is not only in the day but throughout the night so this generator will only add to the noise pollution.
“As the previous application was quashed due to numerous objection by not only the people living in the area but with the support of the local councillors I cannot believe this application has been allowed to be placed.”
Another resident said: “All the objections made in 2017 still apply, even more so now that the application has asked to double the operating hours from 2000 to 4000 per year.
“As a nation, I thought we were aiming to get rid of the use of fossil fuels, sooner rather than later.
“Again, as in 2017, I would ask that we meet the applicants to discuss this, a request which was not granted previously, but is essential now.”
The planning department is considering the application, which can be viewed here
https://planningapps.sheffield.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=PQKPYGNYHTL00