Residents object to “completely unsuitable” late-night licence for Sheffield village pub

A Google Maps image of the Wharncliffe Arms in Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, Sheffield. Locals are objecting to a new licence for the pub

A Sheffield brewery which is seeking permission to reopen a pub in the north-west of the city faces opposition from locals who object to late-night opening plans.

Bradfield Brewery has applied for a licence for the Wharncliffe Arms in Main Road, Wharncliffe Side, which its website says has been closed for extensive renovations since 2023.

It describes the venue as “a traditional village pub which offers a warm and friendly welcome to both the local community as well as visitors to the area”. The brewery is based on a working dairy farm in the Sheffield Peak District and its popular beers include Farmer’s Blonde, named after a breed of cow.

As objections have been made, these will be heard at Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee meeting in Sheffield Town Hall next Tuesday (May 20).

The application asks for opening times to run from 10am to 1am seven days a week, plus an extra hour on New Year’s Eve, and for live and recorded music to be allowed until midnight.

One local resident’s written objection states: “The requested hours, including alcohol sales until 1am and music into the early hours, seven days a week are completely unsuitable for this location. This is a quiet residential street, with multiple homes situated directly next to and opposite the premises.

“Granting such extensive hours would invite consistent late-night noise, disruption, and anti-social behaviour. The pub’s outdoor seating area will amplify disturbance, especially in warmer months.

“Increased late-night traffic, parking issues, car doors slamming, taxi engines idling, and groups lingering outside would have a serious and ongoing impact on the sleep, wellbeing, and daily lives of nearby residents.

“While I support local business and hospitality, it must be balanced with the rights of residents to peace and quiet, particularly during night-time hours.

“This application represents a fundamental change in the nature of the premises from a traditional village pub to a late-night venue. There is no justification for such extended hours in a residential setting.”

The petition from residents says that “the proposed late licensing hours are excessive, inappropriate for a residential area, and would result in ongoing public nuisance, increased safety risks, and a fundamental change to the character of our community”.