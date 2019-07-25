Residents’ ideas sought to help shape future development in Hoyland district

Consultation: The future of Hoyland is under discussion

Views are being sought on the first part of Barnsley Council's Local Plan to be fine-tuned with people in north Hoyland being asked their views.

The plan covers the whole borough and has identified major developments for both housing and industry until the 2030s, but the scope of that document is so wide-reaching that more localised ‘masterplans’ will have to be drawn up to pin down the detail of how affected neighbourhoods will be developed.

North Hoyland is the first to go through the treatment and Barnsley Council’s ruling Cabinet have authorised consultation work – which will include talking to both the public and other bodies affected by the proposals – to begin.

When that is complete, the findings will be used to help draw up a masterplan with fine details to help guide how developers take the area forwards.

A range of layout options and documents covering the technicalities of the work have been produced as a starting point for the consultations, but there is an expectation fresh ideas will come from the community to help shape the final blueprint.

Cabinet member Coun Tim Cheetham told colleagues: “Residents and stakeholders will be able to attend events. Feedback will be reviewed and fed back into the masterplan document, with future proposals.”

Deputy council leader and Rockingham ward Coun Jim Andrews said: “It brings housing and industry together, we have the gyratory ready for it.”

The new junction, linking the M1, Dearne towns link road and other major roads between Birdwell and Hoyland Common is already in place and developments on adjacent sites have already begun.

Coun Chris Lamb said the work was “A very genuine attempt to properly and fully consult with residents in the Rockingham ward. I am quite certain there will be plenty of alternative suggestions coming forwards and I think that is to the betterment of the plan.”

Coun Margaret Bruff questioned what controls would be put on the type of businesses allowed into the area, raising concern that if out-of-town shopping areas were allowed to develop, they had an impact on town centres themselves.