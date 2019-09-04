Residents' anger as joyriders repeatedly damage cars

Greenhow Street, Walkley

Neighbours on Greenhouse Street in Walkley say there have been three serious joyriding incidents which have damaged their cars.

They want speed bumps on the narrow road, which they say is particularly busy as it’s the only straight road linking Heavygate Road and South Road.

Resident Claire Walker told a council meeting: “In July, joyriders yet again used this street, speeding as a go between, and crashed.

“They damaged multiple vehicles and left the car abandoned and blocking the road.

“Police attended and this is the third serious incident in the last 12 months. My sister has personally had two vehicles written off in the last three years.

“I’m sure I am not the first person asking you to review speed calming measures on a residential street, and whilst I appreciate this is a concern for a lot of other areas, Greenhow Street and Walkley need addressing before there is a fatality.”

Ms Walker said there were “daily reports” of residents having their vehicles damaged because cars went at speed and there was a blind bend on the exit at the top of the road,

She added: “Since the introduction of tram gates at Hillsborough, there has been an increase in volume of traffic and speed issues through Walkley.

“Residents continue to petition independently about road safety in the Walkley area and are eager to be involved and help. Surely it would be worthwhile and better use of everyone’s time and money if there was a public consultation?

“There are many studies already undertaken on effective speed management. I personally feel that speed bumps would be beneficial on Greenhow Street and know there are more cost effective options like galvanised rubber speed bumps.

“I appreciate that funding is tight, but resolution of this issue now would be better for all in the future, financially, environmentally and more importantly will save lives.”