Repairs are being planned to a popular Sheffield countryside walking trail that suffered damage from Storm Babet a year ago.

The Rivelin Valley Trail, which is a public right of way, was damaged last autumn when high levels of the River Rivelin washed away part of the path network and some of the stepping stones crossing points.

Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee will be asked to approve spending £30,400 on feasibility plans for repairs at its meeting next Monday (November 18).

Situated in north-west Sheffield, the 2.5-mile trail connects the city with the Peak District National Park.

A Google Maps picture of an entrance to the Rivelin Valley Trail in Sheffield, which suffered significant damage from Storm Babet in autumn 2023. Repairs are now planned by Sheffield City Council

A report to the committee says: “The loss of the stepping stones and damage to the structures supporting the path network has significantly impacted access to and through the valley.

“There is expectation from the users, local community and stakeholders that the damage will be repaired and access restored.”

Species

The project, making use of specialist contractors, is expected to be completed by October 2025.

The committee is also being asked to approve a £262,900 budget for a programme of works to support species survival in Shirebrook Valley.

The project will concentrate on green and blue spaces (waterways) in Shirebrook Valley, Beighton Marsh, Woodhouse Washlands, Wickfield Heath abd Plantation, Richmond Park and Silkstone Ravine in Birley Spa.

A report to the committee says: “All parts of the 100-acre Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve are mapped under Natural England’s inventory of priority habitat. The full landscape scale project will improve sites that cover a total area of 449.5 acres.”

The council will work in partnership with Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, Woodhouse and District Community Forum, Sheffield Hallam University and the South Yorkshire Sustainability Centre.

The government’s DEFRA Species Survival Fund has awarded a grant of £1,112,200 for work in the area.

Decline

The project will concentrate on boosting species that are in decline including harvest mice, bats and badgers, reptiles, amphibians including common toads and great crested newts and birds such as swifts, house martins, skylarks, barn owls and kingfishers.

The plans will involve:

Introducing the grazing of meadows and heath at Shire Brook Valley;

Installing the necessary infrastructure to make conservation management possible, and establishment of a voluntary stewardship scheme;

Woodland works that will help to open sightlines that will benefit visitors will also help to create leaky dams, creating new areas of wet woodland;

Creating ditches and reusing silt to create bunds alongside, which will be topped by new hedgerows and planting to benefit harvest mice and nesting birds;

Removing invasive species, reducing risk to the habitat in future;

A strong focus on engaging people and attracting new audiences to learn about wildlife and to benefit health and wellbeing.

An activity programme will include educational sessions with local schools, family activities and Forest Schools for people who live with dementia.

A report to the committee says: “The project will install improved wayfinding, family trails and facilities to enable new audiences. The vast size of the site and the path network enables an increased visitor numbers whilst enabling the protection of sensitive areas for nature.”

At Old Willow Carr wet woodland, the project will protect, enhance and widen the heathland areas. It will also help to manage and create areas of meadow, benefitting orchids and insects such as dragonflies.

The project is set to be completed by February 2026.