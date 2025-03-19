Questions about where fines cash from new Sheffield traffic cameras will be spent

Questions have been raised about how Sheffield City Council will spend the income from six new traffic enforcement cameras.

The council is bringing in new traffic enforcement measures using cameras at three yellow box road junctions:

Queens Road and Bramall Lane, Lowfield, to stop illegal turning;

Glossop Road and Upper Hanover Street in the city centre, also illegal turning;

Hoyle Street, Shalesmoor.

A meeting of the council’s finance and performance policy committee was this week (March 17) asked by the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee to approve a budget increase of £171,300 for the purchase and installation of six enforcement cameras. It is the first time the council has been authorised to use cameras for moving traffic offences, rather than for illegal parking.

A report to the committee said: “The aim is to improve safety for all highway users and reduce network congestion.” The full cost of the project is £194,000 and it has been funded by £164,000 from the government and £29,000 revenue from its Parking Services department.

Coun Dianne Hurst asked: “What will that additional income be used for? Where will it go, what will it be used for?

“We know there’s shedloads of money coming in from the CAZ [Clean Air Zone] but it’s just being held in a pot to pay for when the CAZ actually has to be dismantled, so what will this be used for?”

Council finance manager Damian Watkinson replied: “There are rules regarding what enforcement income can be used for. For instance, parking income has got to be used for roads, it’s ring-fenced.”

The Road Traffic Offences Act 1984 says that surplus income can be spent on staffing and maintaining the system, further enforcement sites, measures to improve public transport or other highway-associated improvements.

The council’s Clean Air Zone web page says: “We are not aiming to make money from the zone. Funds from the charge will go towards the upkeep of the zone and reducing air pollution in the city.

“The annual cost of air pollution to the UK is £20 billion and between 28,000 and 36,000 lives. Reducing the damage from air pollution saves money by saving lives.”