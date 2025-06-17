Push for improvement in two Sheffield council services

Sheffield City Council is aiming to improve performance in two services that have failed to meet their targets. Picture: LDRS

Sheffield councillors will be closely monitoring two areas of children’s and adult care services that require improvement.

A meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee yesterday (June 16) agreed to ask colleagues to closely monitor progress on Education, Health and Care Plans (ECHPs) and annual reviews of adult support services.

Both failed to meet their targets measured in quarterly reviews of key services outlined by the Sheffield Council Plan for 2024-28.

James Ford, assistant director for performance and insight, said only 16.5 per cent of new EHCPs were completed within 20 weeks in March. EHCPs outline the specific needs and support required by children and young people who have special educational needs and disabilities.

“I’m hopeful we’re going to see this climb back to where we need to be,” added Mr Ford. The council’s target is for 55 per cent to be completed in that time.

The council’s education, children and families policy committee will be asked to carry out close monitoring of the percentage of EHCPs which are issued or completed within 20 weeks and related performance measures.

Urgent

The committee also agreed to request the adult health and social care policy committee to carry out close monitoring of the proportion of adults receiving long-term support who have an annual review of their services. The target is 75 per cent but a chart shows the figure has fallen to less than 60 per cent in 2025.

A report on the figures said that the number of new reviews has increased and urgent cases also take precedence.

Improvement work will target the “small” number of people who have not had a review for three years or more, with other risk factors taken into account.

Mr Ford said that ensuring reviews take place will help to meet committee budgets. The report said that, as people’s needs reduce and increase, promptly dealing with these changes can also improve their independence and wellbeing.

One area where big improvements have taken place over the past three years was highlighted by Mr Ford.

The number of families achieving “significant and sustained success” after being involved in a Building Successful Families programme was 1,735. The target set by the Department for Education was 1,652.

Vulnerable

Multi-agency support teams (MAST) and the city’s seven Family Hubs are involved in helping vulnerable families to improve their life outcomes when they have complex issues to deal with. This can include help to improve children’s early development, support with issues around addiction and substance abuse, finding more secure housing and achieving better financial stability.

Mr Ford told the committee: “I’m pleased to say we’ve exceeded our target for the third year running and we’ve outperformed other cities in this area.”

In other areas of council work, 85 per cent of city parks were managed to the expected standard and that target has now been raised to 88 per cent, said Mr Ford.

The council tax collection rate fell 0.14 per cent below the target of 94 per cent. Mr Ford said the aim is to meet this and then raise the bar.

The report said this is the fourth year that collection rates have increased. It also said that the cost of living crisis has put pressure on people struggling to pay their bills, so payment arrangements put in place mean that the full amount is not always recovered within the year.

Meeting chair Coun Mike Levery said the committee’s job is to manage performance but all councillors need to make that their priority as well.