Promise of end in sight to problems contacting Sheffield Council to deal with council tax bills

Sheffield City Council has promised to deal with problems that customers have in getting through by phone to deal with council tax issues

Sheffield City Council has said that it is working to ensure that residents calling about issues with their council tax bills will no longer be subjected to long waits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Mohammed Mahroof said that he and other councillors are contacted on a regular basis by people who are worried that they can’t get through to anyone to talk about their council tax bills.

He said: “They can be on the telephone for 45 minutes, an hour, and then the telephone line just gets dropped and they give up.” Coun Mahroof, who chairs the council’s audit and standards committee, told a meeting last Thursday (April 24) that the issue has been raised several times and solutions have been promised before but not yet delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I’ve had people coming to me with stories saying that this happened, especially when they’ve been served with a statutory notice and you’re really keen to gget in touch with somebody because you’re really, really concerned about this.

“They next thing is contact a councillor and say ‘I can’t get through, can you try to get through?’ Unfortunately we can only do this by emails.”

Senior finance manager Linda Hunter, who was speaking about the council’s audit processes, said that her department is auditing complaints and compliments, and this is one of the key complaints that the council receives about its services.

Frustration

Director of finance and commercial services Philip Gregory added: “I also get a number of emails from people about council tax or business tax issues they want to raise and I share some of your frustration with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it is worth pointing out that there is a huge amount of effort going into our customer experience across the council.” He said that work to rebuild the capacity and capability within the organisation is currently a key council priority.

Mr Gregory said the ultimate aim is that callers won’t be kept waiting and will be passed quickly on to the right person who can deal with their issue. He said that everyone should start to see changes to the service provided from later this year.