Prime Minister’s girlfriend visits Sheffield

Miriam Cates and Carrie Symonds

There’s a general election tradition to have a politician kissing a baby but are dogs vote winners too?

The Conservatives certainly hope so as Carrie Symonds joined candidate Miriam Cates for some canvassing in Deepcar. She took along her seven month old rescue pup Dilyn the Jack Russell.

Carrie is supporting female Conservative candidates on the election trail around the country.

Penistone and Stocksbridge is a key seat. Former MP Angela Smith won it for Labour with a majority of just 1,322. She then quit Labour to join Change UK and quit that party to join the Lib Dems. She is now a Lib Dem candidate in Cheshire.

Carrie’s partner Boris Johnson was also in the region earlier this week when he went to meet residents in flood-hit Doncaster.

Penistone and Stocksbridge candidate Miriam said the floods were not mentioned on the doorstep, despite Sheffield being hit last week during the heavy rain.

“It was very wet out canvassing but everyone wanted to talk about Brexit or public transport,” she said.

“We have to get Brexit done. Some people said for the first time they are considering not voting because they are so fed up but we are saying this is the final hurdle, help us get a Conservative majority and we can move on.”

The Prime Minister received a cool reception in Doncaster but Miriam said his recent visit to Fox Valley went very well.

“He got a fantastic reception. A lot of people wanted selfies, he took some Bradfield Brewery ale and had a very positive reception.”