Praise for Sheffield wildlife protection plan in Shirebrook Valley

A project to protect wildlife and natural habitats in a rural area of Sheffield has won cross-party praise from city councillors.

Members of Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee approved spending £262,900 on a programme of works to support species survival in the Shirebrook Valley. The money, which totals £1,112,200 for the whole project, has come from the government’s DEFRA Species Survival Fund.

A report to the committee said that the project, promoted by the communities, parks and leisure committee, will be spread across almost 450 acres including Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve, Beighton Marsh, Woodhouse Washlands, Wickfield Heath and Plantation, Richmond Park and Silkstone Ravine at Birley Spa.

The Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve and surrounding areas are part of a major Sheffield wildlife project aimed at protecting native species and natural habitats. Picture: Google Maps

It will involve introducing grazing to meadows and heathland, establishing a voluntary stewardship scheme and community projects, new hedgerows and planting, the creation of new areas of wet woodland and removing invasive species.

Species that will benefit include harvest mice, bats, badgers, reptiles, common toads and great crested newts, swifts, house martins, skylarks, barn owls and kingfishers.

The council is partnering on the work with Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust, Woodhouse and District Community Forum, Sheffield Hallam University and the South Yorkshire Sustainability Centre.

Green Coun Martin Phipps said: “It sounds really a really positive project there, improving the green and blue spaces to address the decline in native species.

“Glad to see it’s a partnership approach so congratulations to everyone involved, good work.”

Coun Dianne Hurst of Sheffield Community Councillors Group commented: “The species survival project is truly excellent. There are some talented [council] officers working on it and it’s really good to go a scheme and see all these community and voluntary groups working together alongside officers to deliver something that’s got such positive outcomes.

“I just wanted to place on to the record how much valuable work it’s doing already and working in partnership with community groups that have been present in action delivery for years.”

Committee chair and Labour member Coun Zahira Naz declared that she works for Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust before commenting. She said: “I agree with Coun Phipps and Dianne Hurst that it’s so great to see so many partners involved in putting that together, that’s really important.”