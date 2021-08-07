Popular Sheffield BMX track to get £20,000 refurbishment

Charnock BMX track on Bowman Drive, which opened in 2015, will receive £21,430 from Sheffield City Council through public health funding to renovate and improve the site, which is used by people from across the city and further afield.

The work will primarily focus on tarmacking the track to reduce future maintenance costs and provide a consistent surface for BMX riders.

Anthony Naylor, who chairs the group of volunteers that look after the track, said: “A great deal of time and energy has gone into this project over the last two years and it is reassuring to see it recognised. The value it offers the community is huge.

"This investment will help foster that love of BMXing spurred on by the coverage we have seen in the Olympics, and ensure that young people have a welcome and safe place to BMX for years to come.”

The track has proved so popular it has attracted visitors from as far away as Burton upon Trent recently, Anthony said.

The funding drive was supported by the three Labour councillors who represent the area – Karen McGowan, Denise Fox and Bryan Lodge – as well as local Labour MP Clive Betts.

"It’s brilliant,” said cllr McGowan.

"When I went to visit the kids blew me away and they were so enthusiastic about what they are doing. I think it’s a really good thing for them.

“This site is truly unique for this part of Sheffield and it is great to see its future being secured for years to come."

Mr Betts added: “Encouraging and investing in sports and outside activities for young people is always hugely important, and something we need to see more of in our recovery from the pandemic.

"Especially after our recent successes at the Tokyo Olympics, we need to be fostering the British Olympians of the future.”