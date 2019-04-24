Plans to tackle traffic jams at Sheffield railway station

Tackling traffic chaos at the railway station and 20mph speed limits are among the latest transport plans in Sheffield.

Council officers say there is an ongoing traffic problem at the railway station, particularly from Friday to Sunday evenings with congestion on the ring road. This congestion affects both taxis and private cars trying to access the station and pass through on the ring road.

They warn the problem will get worse as rail capacity and passengers increase.

In a report, officers say: “This is a particular issue for taxis as it increases journey and wait times resulting in a poor service for customers.

“The congestion issue also impacts on pedestrian safety as the backlog of vehicles makes sighting for crossing roads poor.

“The council runs an annual taxi rank programme, which makes improvements to existing ranks and creates new ranks in response to requests from taxi drivers and companies. Midland station has been identified as a priority.”

Officers will spend £23,000 on a feasibility study, funded by Local Transport Plan. They say they want to increase public safety, improve air quality, reduce congestion and improve journey times.

On the roads, a 20mph speed limit will be rolled out further across the city centre.

Since 2012, there have been two dozen 20mph speed limit areas, with signs rather than cameras.

A 20mph speed limit will cover Shalesmoor and Kelham Island and also Arundel Gate and Sheffield train station in two phases. The two phases will cost £143,000, fully funded from Local Transport Plan.

Council officers say a strong cycling and walking network is a key part of the transport strategy.

There is funding available from the Transforming Cities Fund to bid for £60m for Sheffield Council to invest in schemes which promote cycling and walking.

As part of this bid, the council will look at a number of schemes across five key corridors – Nether Edge, city centre, Advance Manufacturing district, Upper Don Valley and Lower Don Valley.

Officers say: “The projects will provide a strong cycling and walking network across the city. The shift to active travel helps to reduce congestion on the roads, improve health and wellbeing of people, create cost effective transport options and support the creation of an attractive environment for developers, businesses and residents.”