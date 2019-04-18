Plans for micro pub fall flat

There’s been a boom in craft ale recently but residents in one Sheffield suburb are not toasting plans for a new micro pub.

Seven neighbours have complained about plans to turn Purdy’s Kitchens on Furnace Lane, Woodhouse Mill, into the mini alehouse.

The ground floor of the vacant unit would be used as a pub from 4pm to 9pm Mondays to Thursdays, 3pm to 10pm on Fridays, noon to 10pm on Saturdays and noon to 9pm on Sundays.

The owner says the building has a small internal area which will limit the number of customers and the pub will offer a welcoming, low key atmosphere, where customers can have a quiet drink and a chat.

But residents say the micro pub would be too noisy and disturb them, especially when customers are leaving late at night.

They say it will add to existing parking problems in the area and will increase the chances of anti-social behaviour.

Officers are recommending councillors approve it. In a report, they say: “The micro pub is intended to serve local people.

“Most customers will walk from the adjoining residential areas and its limited size will restrict the number of potential customers at any time to a maximum of 25 customers and two staff.

“The applicant is aware of the concerns and has reduced the intended opening hours to a reasonable level which will reduce the potential for late night noise throughout the week.

“Conditions will be imposed requiring sound attenuation measures to be installed to prevent noise breakout. In addition deliveries and servicing will not be permitted to take place after 6pm.

“The use will be monitored for a 12-month period to ensure it is not creating a nuisance to local residents.

“The micro pub is intended to serve local people and given the nature of the proposal it is expected that the majority of users will walk to the building.”

Councillors will make a decision on Tuesday, April 23.