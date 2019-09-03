PICTURES: New Doncaster Council-backed Savoy cinema in Waterdale is starting to take shape

The cinema takes shape

Nottingham-based Savoy will run the six-screen cinema in Waterdale next door to CAST theatre with units allocated for restaurant use at a cost of £8.5 million.

The venue’s structure is almost complete with bricklayers and scaffolders expected on site later this month. The completion is said to be on target for spring 2020.

The project began four weeks ago and by mid-September the roof panels will be set to arrive.

Developer Lindum has said there has been has been ‘three offers from interested parties’ for the five restaurant units and ‘discussions are ongoing’ with other local and national operators.

Doncaster mayor Ros Jones, said: “It’s great to see the cinema and restaurant complex starting to take shape.

“It is far more than just the skyline in Waterdale being transformed as we deliver high quality facilities and attractions across our town centre which will be a big draw for residents and visitors.

“We are delivering our Urban Centre Masterplan which in turn is delivering jobs and growth for our borough. These are exciting times for Doncaster.”

Lindum site manager Dan Coucom, said work on site was progressing well and the development will be something residents can be proud of.

“People seem to be really pleased to see this part of Doncaster, which had been vacant and a bit of a mess, being regenerated into something positive,” he said.”

The project has benefitted from £635,000 from the Sheffield City Region Local Growth Funding (LGF) and once complete, it is said the development will create more than 100 jobs and bring new business rate income into the borough.

Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: “It’s great to see that the LGF, distributed through the Sheffield City Region, is transforming Doncaster town centre.

“By investing in projects such as the new cinema development we will create jobs, attract investment and drive economic growth for the region.”