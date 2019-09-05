Pensioners are targets for crime, say angry residents

Councillor Paul Wood

Council chiefs have promised to tackle a number of issues in Page Hall after receiving complaints about vandalism, thefts and noise until the early hours of the morning.

Extra officers and wardens will work in the area and the council has asked the police to provide a quick response to any complaints.

Resident Nassa Raoof told a full council meeting: “I was born and raised there for 33 years and the situation is deteriorating day-by-day.

“Pensioners are not sleeping at night, you have autistic children being woken up at four or five o’clock in the morning to loud noise and nuisance and you have local care homes where their walls and windows are being smashed and theft is taking place.

“Things have come to an absolute standstill. What will it take to happen before there is urgent intervention?

“We have had assurances from the new cabinet member Paul Wood but can we please have some more definite answers and more clarification if something is happening soon?

“Members of the community are very angry with these attacks on the most vulnerable in our community.

“In Eastwood in Rotherham they have public space protection orders and they are working with the council, police and enforcement officers there. Would Coun Wood take the decision to look at that and implement it in Page Hall?”

Coun Wood, cabinet member for neighbourhoods and community safety, said he visited Page Hall on an almost weekly basis.

He said: “I made a promise to residents to put a plan in place to help deal with the problems.

“We are increasing our environmental enforcement officers, housing officers and inspection officers and putting in additional wardens.

“We have had discussions with the police to see what powers we can give to these wardens and are also liaising to get a quick response from the police if there’s a problem.

“I sent a clear message to landlords in a letter that if they have tenants causing problems we will help them sort the problems.

“But if we find it’s the landlords causing the problems, they will be prosecuted. There will be no ifs or buts or second chances. We will prosecute, I want to make that very clear.”