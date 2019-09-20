Passengers will be lobbied on buses this weekend
Transport chiefs have extended the deadline for a consultation on buses – as campaigners get ready to talk to passengers.
Members of Acorn, a community union, will be on First buses across the city on Saturday afternoon asking passengers to fill in the consultation during their journey.
It comes as Sheffield Council warns motorists to leave their cars at home on Saturday if their journeys aren’t essential during a very busy weekend on the inner ring road. Thousands of students will be returning to both Universities.
The consultation has been commissioned by Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis. It was due to finish at the end of this month but the deadline has now been extended to October 18. It’s available at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MCVNLH6
Acorn Sheffield chairman, Demaine Boocock, said: “The consultation is a chance for people to demand that Dan Jarvis takes buses out of the hands of private companies and back into public control.
“Fares are rising, services are shrinking – it’s having a serious impact on the life of our region. After three decades of failed privatisation and deregulation, only greater public control can reverse the decline.
“A major overhaul of services has caused widespread anger and dismay. Cuts to routes and changes to timetables have resulted in several petitions calling on Sheffield Council to intervene.”
Acorn wants Mr Jarvis to bring London-style bus franchising system but he says he doesn’t have the money to invest and improve services.
Mr Jarvis said: “The latest figures show that London is able to subsidise its bus system by around £700 million a year.
“Only when the Government takes meaningful action to address our country’s regional imbalances and give our communities their fair share of funding and resources, as well as powers, will we begin to close the gap with London.”
First buses declined to comment.