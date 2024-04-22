Party to celebrate arrival of new Sheffield street tree

A party has been held in a Sheffield shopping area to celebrate the planting of a new street tree.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 18:11 BST
Banner Cross shopkeepers, business owners and locals met up on Ecclesall Road to welcome the newly-planted elm tree.

Understood to be the first street tree planted there for more than 50 years, the elm was celebrated with tree-themed festival bracelets inspired by Party Parlour, leaf-shaped cookies baked by Banner Crust, children’s activitiesand music from folk band Lizzie Dripping. The tree stands outside the two shops.

Voluntary street tree warden Nicola Gilbert won the chance to have a new tree planted and chose the species and location.

A party held on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield to celebrate the arrival of a new street tree in Banner Cross. Picture supplied by Nicola GilbertA party held on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield to celebrate the arrival of a new street tree in Banner Cross. Picture supplied by Nicola Gilbert
The tree, which was named Elma in a vote, was watered by party-goers.

Nicola said: “The tree looked lush and lovely with small emerald leaves unfurling in the sunshine. The traders are looking forward to eight more trees to follow next planting season, also funded by [council Streets Ahead contractor] Amey.”

Andy Grice, owner of The Dark Horse bar near the tree, said: “Tree planting is a highly valuable prospect for this area, research even shows that consumersspend more on tree-lined streets.”

Sheffield voluntary street tree warden Nicola Gilbert and Roger Lasko at a party to celebrate the planting of a new tree in Banner Cross. Nicola is holding a poster for people to vote to name the tree. Picture supplied by Nicola GilbertSheffield voluntary street tree warden Nicola Gilbert and Roger Lasko at a party to celebrate the planting of a new tree in Banner Cross. Nicola is holding a poster for people to vote to name the tree. Picture supplied by Nicola Gilbert
Ian Curtis, of kitchen business Russell Hutton, said: “Can’t wait to see Banner Cross become a pleasure to be a part of. Environmental wellbeing is so important.”

Local resident Tessa Lupton said: “Me and my daughter Penny are so pleasedto see the new tree. It will help with air pollution, temperature and also looks lovely.

“This has been achieved to benefit us and generations to come. We need more Nicola Gilberts in the world! And more trees!”

