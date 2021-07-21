'Our Sheffield Town Hall wedding is on Thursday and council still can't tell us how many we can have there'

With the service due to take place at the Hallam Room at the iconic landmark building, he expected he would be able to have the full 56 capacity in terms at the ceremony, rather than the 30 that it had been limited to under the earlier restrictions.

But now he claims he has been told that his service on July 22 could still only have 30 people – because the council has not been able to carry out a risk assessment yet.

He said: “After July 19, we assumed that the numbers we could have would be lifted.

Sheffield Town Hall. Picture Scott Merrylees

“But when I contacted them about this, they have just told me that they have not made a decision yet.

"There are lots of people in the same situation as me on this. I’ve spoken to them and they’re still waiting for the people upstairs to make a decision to do the risk assessment.

"I can’t understand why these risk assessments were not done on July 12 when we knew that the restrictions were going to be lifted.

"I thought a public organisation like the council would have been one of the first to have got organised over something like this.

"I feel really disappointed because we thought that we would be relaxed at this stage, and looking forward to our big day.”

Paul, aged 36, from Heeley, was originally due to marry his partner of 12 years, who did not want to be named in the story, in July 2020. but the couple put it back because of the restrictions that were still in place last summer.

He said the couple have had to cut their guest list for the service down to 30. He said those they had invited had been very understanding, and said they were looking forward to seeing them after the service.

Paul said he had also asked his MP to look at the situation.

Sheffield Council has been contacted for comment.

