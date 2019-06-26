Objections overruled as planners accept six bedroomed homes at village farm site
Plans to put three six-bedroomed homes on a heavily contested site in a Barnsley village have been approved after officials decided there were no grounds to uphold objections.
Outline planning permission, confirming the principle of building, had already been granted for a field between Glebe Farm and Barnsley Road in Silktone, with a new application confirming details of the house designs and layout of the site.
Neighbours complained the development would be overbearing for those living in nearby bungalows, but council planning officers accepted the argument from the site’s architect that because of the slope of the topography, the new buildings would not be intrusive on their neighbours.
Futhermore, the large design was in keeping with a development on the opposite side of the road, which undermined any argument that the design was out of character with the neighbourhood.
Silkstone Parish Council, Barnsley Councillor Robert Barnard and neighbours all put concerns to the council’s planning board, with residents arguing the development would increase traffic density in the area, which was already a problem.
However, those concerns were deemed to have been argued before the earlier planning application was granted, with the current application restricted to the site itself rather than its impact on the village beyond.
The meeting was told road safety measures including ‘dragons teeth’ on the carriageway of Barnsley Road would be used to alert oncoming traffic to the need for caution, with a planning condition expected to be imposed to ensure no damage was caused to the adjacent waggon way, the remains of a historic railway system used in early mining, which runs alongside the development site.