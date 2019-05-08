New petrol station planned on vacant land as Beighton Business Park develops

Plans submitted to Rotherham Council could see the creation of a new petrol station on a site which straddles the border with Rotherham, adding to a Starbucks coffee shop and Burger King outlet to be built nearby.

The filling station would be on a site off the A57 Chesterfield Road between Swallownest in Rotherham and Beighton in Sheffield, on a site which falls on the Rotherham side of the boundary, an area now known as the Beighton Business Park.

According to documents submitted by UK Property Options, the company behind the application, the filling station would create around ten new jobs and would compliment the other outlets due to be constructed nearby.

In addition to fuel sales, there would also be a small shop on the site, with 15 parking bays for customers in addition to space for those refuelling their vehicles.

Charging points for electric vehicles would also be included in the development.

A report submitted to Rotherham Council, which will be considered before a decision is made, states: “The design, scale and appearance would make the development an excellent fit in the locality”.

The site is currently unused but a transport assessment has been carried out which, the applicant states, demonstrates that access in and out of the site would be possible when it had been developed.

A decision on the scheme will be made later.