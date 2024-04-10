Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals for two new pedestrian crossings are set to be approved by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance committee next Tuesday (April 16).

A controlled crossing will be installed on Dyche Lane near Meadowhead School in Jordanthorpe at a cost of £205,433.

A report to the committee says: “There is currently no safe crossing point installed outside or close to Meadowhead school entrance. The closest crossing is at the junction with Jordanthorpe Parkway which is off the desire line for the many students attending Meadowhead School.”

A pedestrian crossing is due to be installed close to Meadowhead School in Jordanthorpe, Sheffield by Sheffield City Council. Picture: LDRS

A desire line is a term for a preferred shortcut.

It adds: “The scheme will provide two safe crossing points for all, consisting of a zebra crossing and a parallel crossing which is a dual crossing designed for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Amenities

A Google Maps view of the junction of Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield with Monckton Road, right, and Wincobank Road. A new pedestrian crossing is planned for Monckton Road

“The two controlled crossings will increase access links to Meadowhead School, local amenities including the local shopping centre and also transport links within the area for local residents and students.”

The project should be completed by November.

Another £187,697 will be spent to deliver controlled crossing facilities at Monckton Road, Shiregreen, which is a short walk from Hinde House and Concord primary schools, as well as Hinde House secondary school.

The Wincobank Road junction will be narrowed and will only permit a left turn on to Shiregreen Lane. All other movements at the junction mouth will be prohibited to create space for the crossing and avoid placing pedestrians at risk.