New pedestrian crossings to keep children safe near Sheffield schools
Proposals for two new pedestrian crossings are set to be approved by a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s finance committee next Tuesday (April 16).
A controlled crossing will be installed on Dyche Lane near Meadowhead School in Jordanthorpe at a cost of £205,433.
A report to the committee says: “There is currently no safe crossing point installed outside or close to Meadowhead school entrance. The closest crossing is at the junction with Jordanthorpe Parkway which is off the desire line for the many students attending Meadowhead School.”
A desire line is a term for a preferred shortcut.
It adds: “The scheme will provide two safe crossing points for all, consisting of a zebra crossing and a parallel crossing which is a dual crossing designed for both pedestrians and cyclists.
Amenities
“The two controlled crossings will increase access links to Meadowhead School, local amenities including the local shopping centre and also transport links within the area for local residents and students.”
The project should be completed by November.
Another £187,697 will be spent to deliver controlled crossing facilities at Monckton Road, Shiregreen, which is a short walk from Hinde House and Concord primary schools, as well as Hinde House secondary school.
The Wincobank Road junction will be narrowed and will only permit a left turn on to Shiregreen Lane. All other movements at the junction mouth will be prohibited to create space for the crossing and avoid placing pedestrians at risk.
The project should be finished by December.