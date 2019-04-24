New parking spaces for popular shopping area

A busy shopping precinct will be boosted with 29 new parking spaces.

The new spaces will help deal with high demands on parking in the Banner Cross area on Ecclesall Road.

Council officers say in a report: “This is a thriving local shopping area and houses a number of businesses but parking is currently not allowed on Ecclesall Road during morning and evening peak hours as the area is covered by peak hour bus lanes.

“Local businesses approached councillors requesting a parking scheme between peak hours to promote better turnover of the available parking spaces, as parking availability is very limited due to the length of current stays.

“Businesses felt that lack of parking availability is affecting their trade.”

A 29 space pay and display parking scheme will be created at a cost of £23,400. Parking services will install and maintain parking meters at a cost of £15,000.