New one-stop Sheffield website helps people who need care get advice and support

A new online portal is being launched by Sheffield City Council to help people who need care and support ‘live the life they want to live’.

The one-stop website was developed alongside representatives from the voluntary and community sector and other interested groups. The idea is to help people and carers source help, support and advice in one easy-to-use online place, heard the council’s adult health and social care policy committee yesterday (December 19).

The website, called the Sheffield Directory (www.sheffielddirectory.org.uk), is still under construction but users can take a look now and see what will be on offer. A launch will take place in the new year.

The site will also help professionals let people they are working with see what’s on offer to help them.

The front page of the Sheffield City Council website, Sheffield Directory, a one-stop site for help and support services

A report to the committee said that future initiatives planned include:• Self-assessment options which enable easy access to equipment,adaptations and availability of support.• Easy access to online learning, video calls and information aboutresources.

• Links to guidance around social care policies and procedures.• Virtual wallets and care accounts so that individuals and carers caneasily access information about their social care budgets andpersonal accounts.• Bringing together directories, local and national information andadvice by local area in Sheffield to enable ease of navigation aboutsupports available in local areas and neighbourhoods as well as whenindividuals travel to other areas.• Development of an app which individuals, carers and professionalscan download and use to receive online updates.

Committee chair Coun George Lindars-Hammond said: “It is a comprehensive piece of work which is very timely as well.”