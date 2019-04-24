New crossings to make roads safer

Three roads in different Sheffield neighbourhoods will be made safer to protect pedestrians.

The first on the list is Langsett Road close to Forbes Road in Hillsborough, which is a difficult junction by the tram stop and bus interchange, close to Sacred Heart Church and primary school.

Although there is a crossing, council officers say there are issues. The road falls under the council’s citywide accident saving programme which aims to reduce actual – and the perception of – road traffic collisions, particularly focused on reducing killed and seriously injured casualties.

The central area mid-crossing, which is used as a pedestrian standing area, will be removed and a single crossing across the tram and road will be created.

The work is scheduled for May and June to coincide with tram track works. The full cost of the scheme is estimated at £106,000.

Carter Knowle Road will be improved as part of the council’s overall aim to get more people walking, focusing on minor adaptations to improve road safety for pedestrians.

Two enhanced crossing points will be provided on Carter Knowle and Langdale Road where accidents have occurred.

Officers say there is heavy traffic at certain periods in the day with a lot of children and young people walking through.

Work will take place in 2019-20 at an estimated cost of £103,000, funded from the Local Transport Plan.

An enhanced crossing point will also be created on Leighton Road at Gleadless where there have been three accidents in the last five years. The road will be narrowed with speed cushions to slow traffic at the place where most pedestrians cross.

Work costing £83,000 will take place in 2019-20, again funded from Local Transport Plan.