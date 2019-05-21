More Rotherham children with special needs will be kept in mainstream education
Rotherham is expected to need an extra 125 school places in future to meet the needs of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, with the council aiming to keep as many affected children as possible in mainstream education.
The authority’s ruling Cabinet has agreed to start consultations, which will involve council operated schools, academies and other bodies with an interest in education, to come up with ideas for a formula to meet demand.
It has already been decided that extra places in special schools will not be needed to meet demand, with the council anxious to find answers which provide for children’s needs.
The Cabinet’s education spokesman, Coun Gordon Watson, said: “We need to look at this in the round, to see how we can look at capacity in the borough.”
Cabinet colleague Coun Emma Hoddinott said an advantage would be more children being educated closer to home, which would reduce long journey times and also the cost of providing that transport, a burden which fell on the council.
“Not having to do expensive but also lengthy journeys outside the borough is also welcome,” she said.