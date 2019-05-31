Modernisation planned for funeral services in Rotherham
Environmentally friendly burials may be introduced in Rotherham, with the council now seeking a suitable site for the service.
By The Star Newsroom
Friday, 31 May, 2019, 08:57
The council handed responsibility for running its cemeteries and crematorium to an organisation called Dignity under a 35 year deal, but is now looking to improve the services offered to the public.
Dignity’s performance is monitored by the council and its latest annual report states: “Dignity does not offer environmentally friendly burial options at Rotherham but would be willing to explore options should appropriate burial land become available.
“The council has commenced enquiries about suitable land.”