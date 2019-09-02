Millmoor football ground’s future could be decided for at least the next three years
Rotherham’s old Millmoor football stadium site could be brought back into commercial use – as a storage site for tube trains over the next three years, if Rotherham Council approve of the plan.
Former car parking space at the ground has been used for similar storage before, with an 18 months planning application granted after Rotherham United moved to the New York stadium in the early part of this decade.
Now it is proposed to use the site to store rail cars for the tube system as part of work performed by CF Booth Ltd, a company based at the Clarence Metal Works in Armer Street.
Planning documents suggest that pre-planning advice given by the council has been positive.
Papers to be considered by the council say new rail cars will be delivered to the company on a timescale between every 10 and 14 days, stating: “although delivery of the trains are not under control of CF Booth Ltd, these are carefully planned by the rail network to avoid deliveries during busy times and potential congestion.”
The application is for a temporary change only, with the car park expected to be returned to is original use afterwards.
It is anticipated up to 45 rail cars will be stored at the site.
The area involved can be seen from Coronation Bridge, an elevated roadway with footpaths. However, it has little pedestrian use and bridge walls limit views of the site by motorists.
Rolling stock to be delivered to Rotherham are fresh out of service and CF Booth would maintain the site to ensure it was kept secure to avoid vandalism or other damage to the trains.
A decision on the application will be made later.