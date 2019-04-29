Mature trees felled in Sheffield

Council officers have taken action after mature trees were felled in Sheffield.

The council received a complaint that the trees had been chopped down along the lower driveway of Middlewood Grange, private property behind the old Middlewood Tavern pub.

A council spokesman said: “We have taken immediate action to address the issues reported to us at the former Middlewood Tavern. A tree officer has visited the site and we will be making the owner aware of any concerns we have.”

One person, who wants to remain anonymous, has called for tree preservation orders to be placed on the remaining trees at the site.

He said: “The avenue of trees consists of at least two species. It represents a significant amenity feature within the local landscape and is of historical significance for its association with Middlewood Grange. The trees may be as old as the Grange.

“There is a large oak, near the Grange, which in terms of amenity and the range of other valuable ecosystem service, benefits the local environment and community. I have requested this oak receives an emergency tree preservation order.”

Anyone who breaks a tree preservation order is liable, on conviction in a magistrates’ court, to a fine of up to £20,000. For a serious offence, a person can be committed for trial in the crown court and, if convicted, can be liable to an unlimited fine.