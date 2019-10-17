Many more foster carers needed

Paul Dempsey, assistant director of provider services

There are 451 children in foster care but only 280 carers. Last year the service approved 24 new foster carers but lost 20.

Four carers were removed from the register due to safeguarding concerns.

Paul Dempsey, assistant director of provider services, told a council meeting: “A few people left following allegations of poor practice because we need the best and safest conduct.

“Two carers had special guardianship orders and don’t have any more space for foster children.

“Twelve just had a change in circumstances. Sometimes people move, sometimes they get different jobs or their own children’s needs mean they can’t foster any more.

“We have generally positive comments when people resign. Some have done 10 years and it’s a different time in their life so time to do something different. Nationally there’s at least a 10 per cent loss rate.”

The council says carers have annual reviews to check their suitability. Mr Dempsey added: “For people fostering for a long time we do statutory checks including a DBS check and medical.

“We also do DBS checks on all adults who spend significant amounts of time with the young person. Foster carers have been through a rigorous process so they are responsible and need to ensure children are safe and protected, just like any other parent does.”

Myth busting

The council is always looking for new foster carers and says out of 100 enquiries, only 10 will see the process through.

“We need to do some myth busting,” says Mr Dempsey. “You don’t have to be white, middle class or own your own house. You have to be great at caring for young people and motivated.”

Coun Jackie Drayton, Cabinet member for children and young people, said she met five women who had been foster carers for a total of 197 years.

“I met five wonderful people, one lady had been fostering for 50 years, one for 30 years, one for 35, one for 40 and one for 42. That’s tremendous.

“I asked one what makes a good foster carer and it’s a lot of love, a bit of discipline and a spare room. We have a lot of foster carers that give and do so much but we need more.“

A campaign will target empty nesters whose own children have left home to start university. And the council says it will revisit all enquiries, even those that have been rejected for reasons such as having no spare room or not financially viable at present.

The cost of care

It’s much cheaper to have children fostered with the council, rather than an outside agency or in a residential home.

Sheffield Council foster carers look after 268 children, another 45 children are in foster care with family members, mostly grandparents, and 138 are with independent fostering agencies.

The cost can range from around £400 per child, per week for Sheffield foster carers to £2,500 if a child is in residential home with wraparound care.

The council has spent £1.1m to support foster carers and most of that money was used to provide financial support to keep existing ones and attract new ones.

Mr Dempsey said: “We are in a competitive environment because other local authorities desperately need them and independent agencies try to recruit as well. We are in a better position to compete with this extra funding.”