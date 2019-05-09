Love Sheffield Day plans announced

Lord Mayor Magid Magid has invited the ‘world’ to celebrate Sheffield as he marks the end of his time in the role.

He is also stepping down as a councillor to run as the lead candidate for the Green Party in the European Elections.

Love Sheffield day will take place on Saturday, May 11 and will be a ‘celebration of local literary, musical and cultural talent’.

The festivities will include live music, a Poets Corner outside the Town Hall, a fun fair, kid’s entertainment including stilt walkers, food and drinks. People are also being asked to celebrate in their own way and share it on social media.

Magid said: “I have nothing but love and respect for my adopted city and its people. There is so much talent here but I’ve often found we don’t shout about the place enough. So I’m using this event to celebrate Sheffield, say goodbye and to encourage people to tell the world why they love the city.”

All those joining in the free day of events are asked to use the hashtag #LoveSheffDay to share a photograph of their favourite part of the city on social media. It will also be part of a competition run by Our Favourite Places in which the winner will get to spend the day with Magid on one of his remaining days as Lord Mayor.

A music stage will be set up at Peace Gardens to host performances by the Tin Soldiers, a local 20-piece party act who will perform covers from the likes of The White Stripes, Earth, Wind and Fire and Stevie Wonder and musicians from Music in the Round.

There will also be a Leaving Party at Plug nightclub on Matilda Street with a question and answer session with Magid and free flapjack and custard – which he said is his favourite.

It starts at 8pm and costs £4 entry which goes towards his three chosen charities – Sheffield Flourish, Sheffield Women’s Counselling and Therapy Service and Unity Gym Project.

Magid said being Lord Mayor was the ‘most rewarding thing’ he had ever done. He added: “One of the reasons I wanted to be a councillor was to play a more active role in my community and represent those voices that I believed weren’t being represented in the council.”