Lord Mayor Magid Magid sends final message to Sheffield as he prepares to step down

The Lord Mayor of Sheffield Magid Magid has posted a heartfelt message to the city of Sheffield as he prepares to stand down.

Mr Magid revealed in February that he would be standing down from the role at the local elections in May in order to concentrate on new projects.

Magid Magid - Chris Saunders

The youngest Lord Mayor of Sheffield has hit the headlines on a number of occasions during his time in the role, including banning Donald Trump from visiting the city.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Magid said he wanted to send a message to the ‘young people’ of Sheffield as his tenure as Lord Mayor draws to a close.

He said: “Let me tell you something - you are the hope shining through in a city, a country, a world largely and repeatedly failed by most of its influential adults.

“Every school invitation, every selfie or cheery shout out on the street, every heartfelt message on social media.

“Whether you graced the Town Hall with your visits or if we stood shoulder to shoulder, demanding urgent change, for the sake of your future and the future of our planet. You should know that you are now and forever my real inspiration.

“You are my real fuel to keep fighting for a better world, without fear, without holding back. Your passion empowers us, and your sense of priorities and urgency keep us in check. I am, and will be, eternally grateful.

“I’m not a hero or perfect in any way. But I hope I’ve used this platform well enough to get you thinking more critically about politics, and how it affects everything and everyone.

“I may not be Lord Mayor for much longer, but the battle to save the world will not end anytime soon.

“From my end, I make a pledge to fight by your side, to carry you with me wherever I go and in every decision I make, with your best interests at heart.”

The former refugee was sworn into office in May 2018, using the Imperial March from Star Wars and the Superman theme tune as his swearing-in ceremony.

He was often seen wearing t-shirts with his own inspired slogans, baseball caps and Doc Martens rather than the usual mayoral attire.

Mr Magic described his time as Mayor as the ‘most rewarding thing’ he has ever done.

His final day in office will be Wednesday, May 15