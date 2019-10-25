LEISURE: Millions of pounds needed to keep leisure facilities open
Millions of pounds needs to be pumped into some Sheffield leisure facilities just to keep them open.
A minimum of £3m needs to be spent on maintenance work to ensure the facilities meet health and safety requirements.
Council officers say some sites have obsolete plant and equipment where if it goes wrong, it could close the facility for several months.
Sheffield City Trust, also known as Sheffield International Venues, runs major attractions and leisure centres for the council but has been losing money.
The council gave an emergency £1m earlier this year, will subside it by £2.8m annually and will also put another £3m towards health and safety costs and maintenance at facilities.
Council officers told a scrutiny board meeting that the safety of members of the public was paramount.
Eugene Walker, executive director of resources at Sheffield Council, said: “Our officers worked with the trust to identify the absolute minimum necessary, which is £3m, to keep facilities open for the moment because we want to be absolutely assured about health and safety.
“We know there are really serious health and safety issues running leisure facilities and neither us nor the trust can afford for that to go wrong. We need to make sure we are protecting people.
“There’s a fine line between what’s the minimum necessary and what is the required amount for health and safety. There is a lot of work between officers to come up with that number.”
Ryan Keyworth, director of finance and commercial services said in addition to the £2.8m a year, some short-term investment was required to keep facilities operational.
“We’re looking at a figure of £3m over the next 18 months to achieve that and they are urgent works to literally keep facilities available to the public.
“It’s a short term investment to keep facilities open. In some cases we have obsolete plant and equipment where if it goes wrong, it would close the facility potentially for several months.”