Leader says Sheffield Council ‘took the right action’ on ‘landmark’ £36m equal pay deal

Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt said that immediate action was taken to resolve the issue of equal pay affecting thousands of staff when it was raised by a trade union.

Coun Hunt today (September 23) hailed a ‘landmark’ agreement between the council and the GMB, Unison and Unite trade unions. It will cost the council an estimated £36m to put right unequal pay for 3,600 council staff doing around 260 roles.

The issue also affects around 1,600 non-teaching staff in maintained (state-run) schools and their redress payments are estimated to cost around another £15m. Academy staff are not included because they are employed independently of the council.

At the council, around 75% of affected staff are women and the schools figure is about 90% women. No staff at director level or on senior leadership teams were found to be eligible for the redress payments.

The GMB union first raised the issue of equal pay in 2023, which resulted in the council and unions representing staff looking at every role to identify cases where staff may be eligible for equal pay redress payments. This happened regardless of whether a claim was submitted.

At the time the union said that some women council workers may have lost out by £11,000. The council would not confirm any figures today.

Process

All council roles are now being looked at and new job descriptions will be issued for all of them in a process expected to take another 18 months. Unions are again involved in the process.

The £36m cost will be covered from the council’s reserves and talks are ongoing with the government about how the £15m bill for school support staff will be funded. The council stressed that the deal will not affect council tax bills or mean extra service cuts and that schools will not foot the bill out of their budgets.

Coun Hunt said: “It came about because of the way the council’s former job evaluation was implemented. The council introduced a scheme in 2010 and discrepancies arose between job ‘families’ in that scheme and the jobs people were doing.

“Crucially, as soon as concerns about equal pay raised with the council in the autumn of 2023 by the GMB, the council immediately introduced a review with our trade union partners to look at all roles in the council to understand where there may be historic equal pay issues.

“Today we are sharing details of a landmark agreement. The council is taking the right action to ensure that we’re treating all of our staff fairly.”

Secure

Coun Hunt said that the new job evaluation scheme coming into force in 18 months’ time would look at every single role in the council and maintained schools to ensure that all staff are paid fairly for their work.

He confirmed that the council is not in a situation where it would have to issue a section 114 notice, which is declaring effective bankruptcy. He said this is because the council’s finances are secure and it had come to an agreement with trade unions that it could afford to pay.

“It will not impact on council tax, neither will it impact on council services that we deliver,” said Coun Hunt.

He said that all staff eligible for redress payments will be contacted with details of what happens next but he was not in a position to share the exact details of the scheme.