Kelham Island Sheffield tapas bar allowed to change licence despite objection over “noisy and rowdy area”

SHEFFIELD: Kelham Island licensing decision v.1

Bubba Bar Kelham on Alma Street, which has changed its name from Syn Restaurant and Bar, successfully applied to a meeting of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee today (August 20) to change the terms of its licence.

The venue will now be allowed to serve alcohol from 11am to 10.40pm Wednesday to Saturday, with 20 minutes drinking-up time for an 11pm closing time. Sunday licensing hours are 11am to 11pm and the venue is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

A Google Maps image of Alma Street in Kelham Island, Sheffield, home to new venue Bubba Bar Kelham

Closing time on Christmas Eve will be midnight and the venue will stop serving drinks at 1am on New Year’s Eve, closing at 1.30am.

Bubba’s can also play live or recorded music on Friday and Saturday nights, for pre-booked events such as private parties only. Measures to ensure that the music will not be heard outside will be put in place, said Mr Thomas.

Experience

Children aged under 16 will now be allowed in after 6pm.

Solicitor Stephen Thomas said that the music licence will be used for pre-booked parties.

He said that company director John Tompkins has 12 years’ experience with the licensed trade, having run the Devonshire Arms in Middle Handley, North East Derbyshire. “He worked at this venue and established that as a nice, relaxing atmosphere where children are welcome.”

Mr Thomas said that Mr Tompkins has now put a manager in place to run the pub and is concentrating on developing Bubba’s.

He will run Bubba’s with his daughter, Alexandra Turner, who is the venue’s designated premises supervisor (DPS). Bubba’s will open at 9am to start serving all-day breakfasts and its focus will be on food, with a British tapas menu.

Mr Tompkins said: “Hopefully we can build a reputation like we’ve built at the Devonshire Arms for the last 12 years.”

It is also a no-smoking venue and that will continue, said Mr Thomas.

Rowdy

The restaurant will employ 12 permanent, full-time staff plus other part-time workers.

A resident who did not attend the hearing made a written objection. They commented: “I’m a nearby resident, and I can see the restaurant from my decking. I don’t want any later openings.

“The area is noisy and rowdy enough and these hours would be out of keeping with other establishments in the neighbourhood. SYN is a restaurant, not a bar, and is located in a residential block of flats.”

Other objections had been made initially but were dropped after discussions and changes were made to the application, the committee heard.

Mr Thomas said that the owners had contacted local residents and people living in the flats to find out if they had any concerns about their plans.

Committee member Coun Karen McGowan asked if there had been any problems with anti-social behaviour and was told no. She was told that any residents could bring their concerns to Bubba’s management or could contact the restaurant via the Kelham Island Forum.

Ms Turner said: “They can contact us directly, we’re family-run.”

The committee approved the application and chair Coun David Barker said: “We wish you the best of luck.”

The objector will be informed of the outcome of the hearing and told of their legal right to challenge the decision.