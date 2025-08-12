John O’Gaunt Gleadless: Sheffield pub set to be demolished as part of regeneration plan

A Google Maps image from 2021, showing the John O'Gaunt pub and the Gaunt Shopping Centre on Blackstock Road, Gleadless, Sheffield

A Sheffield pub is set to be demolished as part of long-promised regeneration work in the Gleadless Valley.

The John O’Gaunt pub on Blackstock Road, which closed in 2022, is being demolished because the building is said to have ” fallen into a poor state of repair” and an arson attack caused damage and flooding in 2023.

The demolition proposal, set to cost £172,400, will be considered next Monday (August 18) by Sheffield City Council’s finance and performance policy committee.

A report to the committee states: “The building has remained vacant for some time and has fallen into a poor state of repair, with visible signs of deterioration, vandalism, and general neglect. Its current structure and condition make it unsuitable for future use without significant investment.

“Given the plans for regeneration in the Gleadless Valley area, there is a desire to avoid disused/derelict buildings which can attract anti-social behaviour/vandalism and associated costs to council budgets.

“Based on the current condition of the John O’Gaunt, the high costs associated with refurbishment, the lack of a confirmed future use and potential risks to public safety, it is recommended that the building is demolished, agreed by the Gleadless Valley Regeneration and Delivery board.”

The building is set to be demolished by January 2026.

The committee will also be asked to approve spending of £196,700 to enable the acquisition of commercial properties on the Gaunt Shopping Centre as part of the Gleadless Valley Masterplan. The council has already bought five premises as well as the pub.

The report says the move will “signal to the community that change is happening and may act as a catalyst for more owners to come forward to sell early if it is in their interests to do so.

“Purchasing the units will provide more control over the maintenance of the sites, help SCC [the council] to address the anti-social behaviour issues, and attract more footfall to the centre, increasing spend and economic regeneration of the local centre.

“In the longer term, it will provide more opportunity for the council to support the regeneration of the shopping centre, delivering the wider aims of the Gleadless Valley Masterplan.”

The masterplan was launched in 2022 following a five-year programme involving consultation with residents. It promised to regenerate the deprived estate with improvements to council homes, new social housing, transformation of public spaces and better shops, services and job opportunities.

The council had a major rethink last August over fear that costs were spiralling and the regeneration board was set up to bring together the council with local people and groups. The key areas being looked at are housing, green spaces, employment, enterprise, community wellbeing, safety, and education.

The current budget stands at £40m.

The July 16 meeting of the regeneration board stressed the need to move faster. A meeting summary said: “This means balancing urgency with clear, joined-up planning, so that partners can work together effectively.

“Local residents, government funders and private investors all need to see momentum, coordination and a strong shared vision.”

The regeneration team have been holding events in July and August.

The details of the final two sessions are:

Monday, August 18, 10am to 1pm, Gleadless Valley Community Hub, Callow Place, S14 1PL;

Friday, August 22, 10am to 1pm, Newfield Green Housing Office, 607 Gleadless Road, S2 2BT.

There is also an online survey about the short-term future of the pub site at https://haveyoursay.sheffield.gov.uk/