It’s going to cost more to leave your car at Sheffield parks

The cost of parking at some of Sheffield’s most popular green spaces is going to rise.

Hourly fees at three parks – Hillsborough, Graves and Millhouses – will increase from 50p to 70p and the charging period will be extended an extra half an hour from 9am to 6pm, seven days a week.

Charges were introduced to parks in January 2013 with pay and display machines. Last year parking generated income of £110,000, excluding maintenance costs.

On-street fees outside the city centre were increased to 70p in September 2017 but no increase was made in parks. Officers say this increase will bring parks in line with other places.

In a report, Lisa Firth, the council’s head of parks and countryside, said: “All fees generated will be reinvested directly into the park and will contribute to the wider upkeep and development of parks. The proposed changes will help by better managing parking demand in areas and at times when demand is regularly and demonstrably outstripping supply.”