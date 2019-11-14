Instant action from Barnsley’s senior councillors to help children in their care

Barnsley Town Hall

Barnsley Council has made strides forwards in recent years to ensure that children in care get their voices heard and a ‘Care4Us council’ now exists to represent children in that position.

An annual report on the work of the council was presented to the authority’s ruling Cabinet, along with a video its members have produced, presented by two of those who make up the youngsters’ body.

Asked for their biggest wish from the council, the Cabinet was asked that children should not have to step down from their Care4Us role when they were placed with a family.

It was a request the Cabinet instantaneously accepted, meaning those who have been involved with the body will be able to continue their association in future even when their own circumstances change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Margaret Bruff told the meeting it was important that the council renews its pledge to young people in care each year, to ensure their voices are heard.

Cabinet colleague Coun Sharon Howard said: “It is fantastic you have come back to us, year after year, to re-affirm the pledge.

“It is important that children know we are committed. We have new members (of Care4Us) coming along each year and it is really good that we reaffirm the pledge.”