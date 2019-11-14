Instant action from Barnsley’s senior councillors to help children in their care
Senior councillors made an on-the-spot decision to grant a change in arrangements for children in care after hearing from one child it was the most important action they could take.
Barnsley Council has made strides forwards in recent years to ensure that children in care get their voices heard and a ‘Care4Us council’ now exists to represent children in that position.
An annual report on the work of the council was presented to the authority’s ruling Cabinet, along with a video its members have produced, presented by two of those who make up the youngsters’ body.
Asked for their biggest wish from the council, the Cabinet was asked that children should not have to step down from their Care4Us role when they were placed with a family.
It was a request the Cabinet instantaneously accepted, meaning those who have been involved with the body will be able to continue their association in future even when their own circumstances change.
Coun Margaret Bruff told the meeting it was important that the council renews its pledge to young people in care each year, to ensure their voices are heard.
Cabinet colleague Coun Sharon Howard said: “It is fantastic you have come back to us, year after year, to re-affirm the pledge.
“It is important that children know we are committed. We have new members (of Care4Us) coming along each year and it is really good that we reaffirm the pledge.”
Coun Alan Gardiner said historically children in care had suffered from isolation, an issue now addressed: “It shows the progress we have made in getting rid of that feeling of isolation and being listened to, which people did not have many years ago.”