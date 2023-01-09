Sheffield trading standards officers have objected to an Attercliffe mini market getting an alcohol sales licence because the shop sold illegal cigarettes.

Sheffield Trading Standards objected to the application made by Miran Mohammad for Zabka Mini Market on Attercliffe Road, which was due to be heard today, Monday January 9, by Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee.

A letter of objection stated: “On November 5, 2022 Trading Standards conducted a test purchase operation for illegal tobacco. A sale of 20 Richmond King Size cigarettes was made at the above premises at a cost of £4.

“This product has been confirmed to be illegal and the cost of it was significantly cheaper than that of a legitimate pack of cigarettes. The supply of illegal tobacco significantly undermines the government’s policy of using tax to maintain the high price of tobacco and help reduce smoking.

Unfair competition

“Dealers in illegal tobacco products reap the financial benefits of supplying cheap cigarettes and tobacco at the expense of legitimate retailers by providing unfair competition to shops selling genuine tax paid products. This may lead to honest retailers closing down and causing local economies to suffer.

“The supply of illegal tobacco costs the taxpayer approximately £2 billion a year in lost revenue.

“As a result of this Trading Standards do not consider the above business to be able to uphold the licensing objective of the prevention of crime and disorder and are objecting to this application.”

The committee meeting took place in a closed session and the announcement of the outcome is awaited.