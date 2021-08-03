How Sheffield groups can apply for £10,000 on offer for Windrush projects

The £10,000 of funding has been the result of the council matching £5,000 that was awarded to it by the Windrush Day Grant Fund.

Those interested must submit expressions of interest in order to be considered for funding.

Expressions of interest should involve a series of workshops or events which use arts-based engagement methods, which produce black history or Windrush generation content suitable for accessioning to Sheffield City Archive and/or Sheffield Museums.

Picture from 22nd June 1948 of Jamaicans reading a newspaper whilst on board the ex-troopship 'Empire Windrush' bound for Tilbury docks in Essex. (Photo by Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images)

Alternatively, a Windrush celebration event for the city showcasing the artistic outputs from the workshops, historical materials gathered and stories from participants.

Arts-based engagement methods may include but are not limited to, visual art, music, creative writing, poetry and spoken word, and photography.

Groups eligible to apply must be either an unincorporated community group; a registered charity or charitable trust; a charitable incorporated organisation; a community interest company; an industrial and provident society, co-operative society or community benefit society; or any other form of charitable business with charitable aims/objects that fulfil the public benefit test.

Funding can support existing successful programmes or support new activity and may cover project costs, core costs (such as salaries, overheads, communications etc) or capital expenditure (such as purchasing equipment).

Expressions of interest need to show a breakdown of costs and demonstrate clear outcomes that projects can be delivered and completed by October 31, 2021, in accordance with up-to-date COVID-safety guidance.

Applications will be assessed by a panel of independent community representatives and Sheffield City Council.

They will consider a group’s connection and reach to Sheffield’s Black, African and Caribbean communities; its ability to work collaborative with BAME community organisations in the city and engage as widely as possible; depth of knowledge of Windrush generation/Black history and archiving practices; ability to deliver the project on time and to budget; and how it will measure success.

The deadline for applications is 5pm, August 23, 2021.

Successful applicants can expect to hear by the end of August 2021.