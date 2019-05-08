Housing could replace old social club

A new housing development could be built on the site of an old social club.

The site of the demolished Hackenthorpe Social Club could be used for 28 new homes with a mix of townhouses, semi detached and detached houses.

Developers Memory Recall/Carroll Development has submitted outline plans for the three and four bedroomed homes on 40 Main Street, Hackenthorpe.

In their application, they say: “The existing local road system is more than adequate to take the minor increase in traffic that will as a result of the redevelopment.

“There are various bus services along Main Street and it is a short walk to the Hackenthorpe shopping central area, with an existing convenience store close to the site.

“The proposed buildings have been designed to complement the surrounding residential style and urban form, with three clusters of townhouses, five pairs of semi-detached houses and six detached houses all in 2.5 storeys.

“For the 28 housing units we have provided 28 private parking spaces, all of which are directly in front of the dwellings.

“Visitor parking can be accommodated on the new street and the unrestricted surrounding roads.”

The council’s planning department is considering the application.