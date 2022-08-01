Ben Miskell, Labour councillor for Park and Arbourthorne, said in a tweet: “It’s difficult to ask consumers to do more to conserve water, when water firms lose 3 billion litres in leaks every day. They must get their own houses in order.

“Yorkshire Water made £241.4 million in profit last financial year. They and government need to invest more in fixing leaks.”.

He went on to say: “We should all do what we can to take reasonable steps to save water but Yorkshire Water should make fixing broken pipes its number one priority.

Sheffield Coun Ben Miskell said Yorkshire Water needed to act to stop leaks as a hosepipe ban looms for South Yorkshire areas

“Government have also failed to take action and invest in our water network. It’s no surprise that we face a hosepipe ban after such neglect and it is likely that the general public will suffer as a result.”

Yorkshire Water responded to Coun Miskell by saying: “We know it’s really important we do our bit to help save water. Our colleagues are out across the region finding and fixing any leaks as quickly as they can.

Tips on cutting water waste at home

“New technologies, such as acoustic ears that listen out for leaks, help us to find them faster and with a team of over 250 leakage inspectors we work hard to find the ones that no one can see before they become a problem.

Yorkshire Water has urged Sheffielders to cut water waste as recent dry weather may lead to a hosepipe ban in South Yorkshire

“So we need to plan these jobs in carefully to make sure everyone has enough warning. We also get leaks reported to us when they’re not from our pipework, such as groundwater, and we need to pass these reports on to other authorities or landowners.”

They urged: “If you do spot any leaks please report them to us as soon as possible so we can get them fixed.”

Yorkshire Water are urging people to do everything they can not to waste water. Tips include only boiling enough water to make a hot drink, washing up rather than using the dishwasher and fixing any dripping taps.

Find out more at www.yorkshirewater.com/your-water/save-water/